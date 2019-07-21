Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeane Buldain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeane Helen Church Buldain







Jeane Helen



Church Buldain died Friday, July 12, 2019, one day after her 100th birthday. She is survived by her son, Paul Buldain and his wife Jerrie; daughter, Susan Jaschke and her husband



Chrys; daughter, Martha Buldain; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her last birthday was attended by her immediate family and 2 nieces, from Texas, to be with their beloved Aunt Jeane.



Jeane was born in Kansas City, Missouri and lived there with her parents and 4 siblings, with whom she had inseparable bonds, until they moved to Waco, Texas. Jeane attended and graduated from Baylor University. At Baylor she met and fell in love with George Buldain. Days after they graduated, they were married and remained together for over 55 years, until George's death in 1996. In their lives, George's career in the FBI led them to assignments in Puerto Rico, New York, and Deming, New Mexico, where Jeane taught 2nd grade. Though they intended to retire to San Antonio, Texas, the allure of New Mexico prevailed and, ultimately, they moved to Albuquerque in 1971, where Jeane established numerous friendships.



Jeane was an avid reader and formed the Four Hills Neighbors book club. She also loved to play bridge â€" and she was pretty darned good! She loved to travel, not only with George, but with many of her friends after his death. Her children will attest to their love of her cherry pie â€" "best cherry pie west of the Mississippi!" Jeane was an adventurous soul, always willing to seek new experiences. Her caring and non-judgmental nature were admired by all in her family.



The family would like to express deepest gratitude to the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living, in Albuquerque, where they provided loving care for Jeane for over 5 years. A special thank you must also be made to Ambercare, who made Jeane very comfortable during her last few weeks. And finally, a very special thanks to Lois Sanchez who served as Jeane's personal caregiver for several years.



There will be a private service at Santa Fe National Cemetery, at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, George. We will all miss Jeane's uplifting and loving spirit, her intelligence, and easy laughter, and her beautiful, blue, smiling eyes. Please visit our online guestbook for Jeane at



