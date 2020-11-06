1/1
Jeanene Lawrence
1929 - 2020
Jeanene Lawrence, age 90, a resident of Albuquerque since 1964, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1929 to Jay and Leona Inklebarger in Altus, Oklahoma.

She graduated from Blair High School in 1947. Her interests were playing the piano and singing. She and her twin sister, Pauline sang on a radio station in Altus, Oklahoma. She married William H. Lawrence in 1948, and they had two children, Mike and Vicki: and two grandchildren, Davis and Rachel Sussillo. They were married 67 years, until Bills death in 2015. Jeanene is survived by her son, Michael; grandson, Davis; and her brother, Richard and his wife, Valerie. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the Northeast Church of Christ in Albuquerque.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Jeanene at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 6, 2020.
