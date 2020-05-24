Jeanette Greene
Jeanette Salazar Greene



Jeanette Salazar Greene, age 53, born in Espanola, NM, passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

At the time of her death, Jeanette was on her 24th year of service as a FBI Special Agent with the Albuquerque Division. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, who displayed amazing strength, courage, and dignity throughout her illness and remarkable life. Jeanette was devoted to caring for, protecting, and loving her family and friends, as well as demonstrating a strong commitment to public service. Her exemplary organizational and collaboration skills regarding National Security matters, were instrumental in creating a strong local, regional, and national Law Enforcement/Industry alliance. The pride and honor her family and friends have for her is a testament to a life well lived.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Jose G. and Mary "Mella" Salazar; sisters, Melissa Salazar, Patricia Ruiz, and Debby Salazar; brothers, Harold and Ronnie Salazar; and special nephew, Jacob Salazar.

She is survived by her husband, Craig Greene; her daughters, Jacqueline Greene, Jessica Greene, Michele and husband, Frank Buckley; her brothers, Larry Salazar, Peter Salazar, Joe and wife, Marina Salazar, Jacob and wife, Dolly Salazar, Andrew Salazar (Cloudy); her sisters, Andrea and husband, Joe Garcia, Marion and husband, Phil Diaz; sister-in-law, Carol Salazar; and the numerous nephews and nieces she loved so much.

To honor Jeanette, a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Please visit our online guestbook for Jeanette at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
