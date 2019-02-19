Jeanette M. Mares
Jeanette M. Mares a devoted mother, grandmother and loving wife passed away February 8th, 2019. She was a life long resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jeanette is survived by her husband, John W. Mares; her children; Lawrence Mares (spouse Cristina), Gabriel Mares (spouse Brandi), John Vargas, Veronica Mares (spouse Chad), Nicholas Mares, Shirleyann Valdez (spouse Arcenio) and Joshua Roybal, sister, Christine Velarde and brother, Andy Jr. Velarde. She is preceded in death by sister, Renee Contreras, brother Anthony Contreras. Jeanette had 22 grandchildren and onegreat-grandchild. Jeanette was born July 14,1954 to Rose (Contreras) Salas and Andy Velarde. She wed the love of her life John W. Mares on July 15, 1979. One of her passions and greatest accomplishment was being a mother and nanz (grandma) to her grandchildren. She loved and cherished every minute of it. She also loved helping people in any way she could. Her smile was infectious. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. We are going to truly miss her. Her home church was St. Joesphs on the Rio Grande where services will be held. Wednesday February 20 at 9 AM with a Roasary starting at 8:15 AM. Please come join and celebrate her life with us.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 19, 2019