Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeanette M. Mares



Jeanette M. Mares a devoted mother, grandmother and loving wife passed away February 8th, 2019. She was a life long resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jeanette is survived by her husband, John W. Mares; her children; Lawrence Mares (spouse Cristina), Gabriel Mares (spouse Brandi), John Vargas, Veronica Mares (spouse Chad), Nicholas Mares, Shirleyann Valdez (spouse Arcenio) and Joshua Roybal, sister, Christine Velarde and brother, Andy Jr. Velarde. She is preceded in death by sister, Renee Contreras, brother Anthony Contreras. Jeanette had 22 grandchildren and onegreat-grandchild. Jeanette was born July 14,1954 to Rose (Contreras) Salas and Andy Velarde. She wed the love of her life John W. Mares on July 15, 1979. One of her passions and greatest accomplishment was being a mother and nanz (grandma) to her grandchildren. She loved and cherished every minute of it. She also loved helping people in any way she could. Her smile was infectious. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. We are going to truly miss her. Her home church was St. Joesphs on the Rio Grande where services will be held. Wednesday February 20 at 9 AM with a Roasary starting at 8:15 AM. Please come join and celebrate her life with us.



Jeanette M. MaresJeanette M. Mares a devoted mother, grandmother and loving wife passed away February 8th, 2019. She was a life long resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jeanette is survived by her husband, John W. Mares; her children; Lawrence Mares (spouse Cristina), Gabriel Mares (spouse Brandi), John Vargas, Veronica Mares (spouse Chad), Nicholas Mares, Shirleyann Valdez (spouse Arcenio) and Joshua Roybal, sister, Christine Velarde and brother, Andy Jr. Velarde. She is preceded in death by sister, Renee Contreras, brother Anthony Contreras. Jeanette had 22 grandchildren and onegreat-grandchild. Jeanette was born July 14,1954 to Rose (Contreras) Salas and Andy Velarde. She wed the love of her life John W. Mares on July 15, 1979. One of her passions and greatest accomplishment was being a mother and nanz (grandma) to her grandchildren. She loved and cherished every minute of it. She also loved helping people in any way she could. Her smile was infectious. She was a beautiful lady inside and out. We are going to truly miss her. Her home church was St. Joesphs on the Rio Grande where services will be held. Wednesday February 20 at 9 AM with a Roasary starting at 8:15 AM. Please come join and celebrate her life with us. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close