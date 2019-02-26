Jeanie Otero
Jeanie Marie Otero joined our heavenly father on February 14, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Jeannie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Joe Bob Otero; her sons Joe Jr. and Christopher; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; as well as her siblings Sylvia, Donna, Patty, Patrick, Manuel and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents Ramon Ruiz and Christine Boyd, her step-father David Boyd, as well as her siblings Ernest, Katherine and Carol.
Funeral services will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church February 28, 2019, beginning with a Rosary at 8:30 a.m. and followed by a Mass at 9 a.m. Rite of Committal will be held at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
