Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanie Otero. View Sign

Jeanie Otero











Jeanie Marie Otero joined our heavenly father on February 14, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Jeannie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Joe Bob Otero; her sons Joe Jr. and Christopher; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; as well as her siblings Sylvia, Donna, Patty, Patrick, Manuel and many nieces and nephews.



Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents Ramon Ruiz and Christine Boyd, her step-father David Boyd, as well as her siblings Ernest, Katherine and Carol.



Funeral services will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church February 28, 2019, beginning with a Rosary at 8:30 a.m. and followed by a Mass at 9 a.m. Rite of Committal will be held at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.riversidefunerals.com



Jeanie OteroJeanie Marie Otero joined our heavenly father on February 14, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Jeannie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Joe Bob Otero; her sons Joe Jr. and Christopher; five grandchildren and one great grandchild; as well as her siblings Sylvia, Donna, Patty, Patrick, Manuel and many nieces and nephews.Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents Ramon Ruiz and Christine Boyd, her step-father David Boyd, as well as her siblings Ernest, Katherine and Carol.Funeral services will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church February 28, 2019, beginning with a Rosary at 8:30 a.m. and followed by a Mass at 9 a.m. Rite of Committal will be held at San Jose de Armijo Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit Funeral Home Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque

225 San Mateo NE

Albuquerque , NM 87108

505-764-9663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close