Jeanine Billingham
Jeanine Anne Billingham



Jeanine Anne Billingham was born November 12, 1962 in San Diego, CA. After a long battle with COPD she went to be with the Lord, October 13, 2020.

Her husband of 39 years, Jim B. Billingham survives her as well as her four beautiful children, her daughter, Faith D. Billingham and her son, James R. Billingham and Kent Gonzales and Kimmy Gonzales and her mother, Carole Hayes.

Jeanine lived a full life and spent many years in Las Vegas, NV. She had worked at several casinos. Her hobbies included: playing basketball and playing with her cats. She loved and owned several cats. Her latest cat "Lady", a beautiful blue eye Siamese was the love of her life.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Hayes and her sister, Jeanelle Hayes.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date due to Covid 19.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
