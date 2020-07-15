Jeanne Bennett DaileyJeanne Bennett Dailey, age 83, longtime resident of New Mexico, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, NE on March 4, 1937. Her parents moved to Albuquerque when Jeanne was three years old. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Carey H. Bennett; her sister, Caroline; her son, Patrick; and her daughter, Erin. She is survived by her granddaughter, Brooke Picazio of Tampa, FL.Jeanne attended and was a cheerleader at both Albuquerque High School and the University of New Mexico. At UNM, she pledged Pi Beta Phi sorority in 1955, and made lifelong friends to whom she was devoted. She graduated with a BA in early childhood education at UNM, and married Jack Dailey in 1959. They lived in both Roswell and Clovis before returning to Albuquerque.Jeanne was an amazingly creative person, wife, and mother. She taught elementary school while developing professional skills in tailoring, seamstressing, and cooking. She always had an exceptional frozen casserole or dessert ready for anyone who was in need or for an impromptu supper with friends. Among her athletic passions were skiing, jazzercizing, vigorous daily walks with friends, golfing, and working out. Best of all, she loved dancing at the Caravan. Adding to an already full and joyful life, Jeanne worked the New York Times crosswords daily, read voluminously, and as a continual student, took psychology classes and was a hospital volunteer.Jeanne's lifelong activities included sailing, golfing with "The Tanoan Niners," and traveling both in the U.S. and abroad seeing much of Europe and Africa. Her trips to Broadway shows and a cruise to Alaska always included her close friends. Travel became a great source of her joy in life. She will be sorely missed.Those wishing to donate in Jeanne's memory might want to choose early childhood education or a non-profit for needy Albuquerque children. Please visit our online guestbook for Jeanne at