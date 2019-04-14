Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Joy Deline. View Sign

Jeanne Joy Deline (Van Amburg)







Jeanne Joy Deline (Van Amburg) April 29, 1943-March 25, 2019. Loving Mother of three children, Steve, Mike, and Scott Van Amburg. Loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren, Jeanne Alysia, Chase, Reid, Michael, Kevin, Josh, Jake, Megan, Kyle, Kellen, Keagan and one great grandchild Emma. She adored her Daughters in Law and treated them as her own children. She loved life and smiled endlessly like no other in this world. Her humor was witty, quick and relentless. When you asked "if she needed anything the reply was "yes a pound of twenty's", only to give it away. When you asked her" how do you feel" her reply was always "with my fingers". She gave more than she ever received and did it without hesitation. Her relationship with God ensures she is in a better place as she was ready to go with her family and friends in Heaven. She will be missed deeply and cherished by all who she left behind. We all love you and grieve deeply Mom not to mention we lost a great Republican!



Services are Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Hoffman Town Baptist Church, Albuquerque NM.



