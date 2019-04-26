Jeanne Cordova O'Gwin
Jeanne O'Gwin (nee Cordova) , age 93, passed away on April 22, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Jim; her sons, Michael, Tim, Greg, and Chris; her daughters, Leslie and Teri; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grand children. A rosary will be held at 8:oo a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, which will be followed by a mass at 9:00 a.m. All are welcome. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or the at www.kidney.org. Visit Jeanne's online guestbook at riversidefunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019