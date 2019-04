Jeanne Cordova O'GwinJeanne O'Gwin (nee Cordova) , age 93, passed away on April 22, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Jim; her sons, Michael, Tim, Greg, and Chris; her daughters, Leslie and Teri; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grand children. A rosary will be held at 8:oo a.m. at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, which will be followed by a mass at 9:00 a.m. All are welcome. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or the at www.kidney.org . Visit Jeanne's online guestbook at riversidefunerals.com