Jeannine Henriette Marie Encinias
Jeannine Henrie-tte Marie Encinias, age 86, passed away peacefully in Paris, France on November 3rd, 2020 due to Covid-19 related complications. A compassionate and gentle woman, she had an inner tranquility and quiet grace which will be sorely missed by friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her son Eric RenÃ© Gerard, daughter Ana-Maria Encinias, and husbands Robert Lee Gerard and Miguel Encinias.
She was born just outside of Paris, France on January 6th, 1934 in Enghein-Les-Bains to RenÃ© and Marcelle Blondel, and had two siblings, Odette and Marie-Claude.
In her youth she studied art, painting in particular, and had an undeniable talent. She married her first husband who was a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer in 1952 and spent the next twenty years moving from base to base all over the world. After her second husband Miguel's retirement from the Air Force, they moved to the Albuquerque area where she enrolled at UNM to obtain her teaching license. After graduating summa cum laude, she began her career as an educator in the Albuquerque area, and for over 30 years she taught high school at St. Pius, The Career Enrichment Center, La Cueva; and elementary school at Wherry, touching generations of students in Albuquerque, whom she treasured.
Also very dear to her were her friends. She cherished inviting them over for dinner parties where many fond memories were made, while gathered around the table enjoying her remarkable French cuisine.
In her retirement from education she indulged her wanderlust and travelled the world, taking trips to Russia, China, & Egypt with friends and family.
As her husband began to suffer from the effects of dementia she lovingly and compassionately cared for him until his demise, and after his passing she spent much of her time with her children and grand-children.
She was a woman whose reserved nature belied a huge appetite for life. She consumed the arts and cultural activities with gusto, and was quietly and humbly a master of the many things which make one's life finer.
Jeannine is survived by her sister Odette Hurtiger; son and his husband Jean-Robert Gerard & Christopher Tyczka; daughter and her husband Valerie and Horace Thompson; daughter Maria-Isabel Encinias; son and his wife Juan-Pablo Encinias and Stacy Striegel; grandchildren Joaquim Brissaud, Charlotte Thompson, Tiago Brissaud, and Ajna Tolstoi; son-in law Joe Almers; and "Super Buddy" and her husband Alicia and Roland Fletcher.
She will be cremated at Pere Lachaise cemetery in Paris, France on November 12th, and her ashes will be laid to rest with her husband Miguel at the National Veteran's cemetery in Santa Fe in the spring.
For current information on the ceremony dates and times and as a forum to express thoughts and memories of Jeannine, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/jeannine.encinias.9