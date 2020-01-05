Jeffie Anastasio
Jeffie Anastasio, age 26, our precious daughter and beloved sister, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Jeffie was known for her smile and never-ending ability to bring joy to those around her. She is survived by her mother, Alicia; her father, Jeffrey; and her brother, Tucker. She is also survived by her grandparents, Cheryl and Larry Lehman, and Jim and Gail Anastasio. She also leaves many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 5627 Estrellita Del Norte Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Memorial contributions may be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, https://scottishritehospital.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Jeffie at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020