Jeff J. Gatzke
Jeff Gatzke, age
60, our son, dad, brother, uncle,
cousin and dear friend, who loved to work in
construction,
play hard and
was a people person with a big heart that took his last breath on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Since his early retirement with a disability of heart issues, all he talked about was water sports, fishing and boating (since he is originally from Minnesota land of 10,000 lakes, I guess it's in his blood). He will be dearly missed by survivors: mom, Dorothy Daniel-
son; son, Jeffrey Gatzke Jr.; one brother, four sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, all his working buddies, and his
neighbor friends
he called family. Jeff was preceded in death by
his longtime
girlfriend and
soul mate, Priscilla Gage; stepfather, Orin Danielson; and his
younger brother,
Brian Gatzke.
