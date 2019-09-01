Jeff J. Gatzke

Obituary
Jeff J. Gatzke



Jeff Gatzke, age

60, our son, dad, brother, uncle,

cousin and dear friend, who loved to work in

construction,

play hard and

was a people person with a big heart that took his last breath on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Since his early retirement with a disability of heart issues, all he talked about was water sports, fishing and boating (since he is originally from Minnesota land of 10,000 lakes, I guess it's in his blood). He will be dearly missed by survivors: mom, Dorothy Daniel-

son; son, Jeffrey Gatzke Jr.; one brother, four sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, all his working buddies, and his

neighbor friends

he called family. Jeff was preceded in death by

his longtime

girlfriend and

soul mate, Priscilla Gage; stepfather, Orin Danielson; and his

younger brother,

Brian Gatzke.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
