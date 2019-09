Jeff J. GatzkeJeff Gatzke, age60, our son, dad, brother, uncle,cousin and dear friend, who loved to work inconstruction,play hard andwas a people person with a big heart that took his last breath on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Since his early retirement with a disability of heart issues, all he talked about was water sports, fishing and boating (since he is originally from Minnesota land of 10,000 lakes, I guess it's in his blood). He will be dearly missed by survivors: mom, Dorothy Daniel-son; son, Jeffrey Gatzke Jr.; one brother, four sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, all his working buddies, and hisneighbor friendshe called family. Jeff was preceded in death byhis longtimegirlfriend andsoul mate, Priscilla Gage; stepfather, Orin Danielson; and hisyounger brother,Brian Gatzke.Please visit our online guestbook for Jeff at