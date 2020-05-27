Jeff "Gilbert" Jefferson
1958 - 2020
Jeff "Gilbert" Jefferson



Jeff "Gilbert" Jefferson, 61, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, May 22, 2020. He entered this world on Thursday, November 20, 1958 in Albuquerque, NM, born to George and Betty Jefferson. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Jefferson; and daughters, Jennifer Walton and Jessica Spring.

Jeff will always be remembered for his loving, powerful presence, hard work throughout his life, love of the Dallas Cowboys, and his pride of his family. Jeff served our country and retired from the United Sates Air Force as a crew chief on the B-1B Bomber.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May, 30, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Legacy Church East Campus, 4701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 with graveside to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:30

a.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Gilbert at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Legacy Church East Campus
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
