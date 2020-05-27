Jeff "Gilbert" JeffersonJeff "Gilbert" Jefferson, 61, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, May 22, 2020. He entered this world on Thursday, November 20, 1958 in Albuquerque, NM, born to George and Betty Jefferson. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Jefferson; and daughters, Jennifer Walton and Jessica Spring.Jeff will always be remembered for his loving, powerful presence, hard work throughout his life, love of the Dallas Cowboys, and his pride of his family. Jeff served our country and retired from the United Sates Air Force as a crew chief on the B-1B Bomber.A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May, 30, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at Legacy Church East Campus, 4701 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 with graveside to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 10:30a.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Gilbert at