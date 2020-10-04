Jeffery Roybal

Jeffrey Roybal
Jeffrey Roybal, age 60, beloved husband, son, father, and brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He entered this world on August 18, 1960 in Albuquerque, NM.
He is survived by his spouse, Rachael Doheny; son, Jeff Alan; mother, Kathy Roybal; brother, Ben Roybal (Connie); sisters, Debbie Gorenz, Carla Parmoon (Jay), and Diane Roybal; nieces, Erica Jeantete, Elisa Gorenz, Nicole C' de Baca, Brittney Bustos, Marissa Bustos, Chantel Roybal, and Ryan Parmoon; nephew, Ben Parmoon; and aunts, Phyllis Pavlich and Mary Lou Pavlich. Preceding him in death were his father, Ben Roybal and sister, Janice Bustos.
Jeff was an avid fisherman, and loved hiking, cooking, photography and watching the Chargers. Jeff's love for Angel Fire ran deep. It was his home away from home, and he gave back to the Angel Fire community by serving on his Homeowners Association's Board.
A family gathering will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jeff's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
