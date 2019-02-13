Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeffrey E. Kunzman







Jeffrey E.



Kunzman, age 65, passed away



suddenly Sunday,



February 3, 2019 in Los Lunas,



NM. He was born on December 4, 1953 in Fairfield, IA. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Caroline and Wallace Sr. Kunzman, his brother James Kunzman, sister-in-law Dee Ann and nephew Cole Kunzman. Jeffrey is survived by his life-long love and best friend Lucille Giron; his daughter Babette Amber Cooper; his grandchildren Natasha,



Austin, and Dylan Cooper; 2 great-grandchildren



Elleia Lawrence and Mallory Stevens; adopted daughter Melinda Lynn; his brother Wallace Jr., nephew Jamis, and niece Ashley; sister-in-law Deborah



Kunzman; nephews, Samuel and Mark Kunzman; his aunts Pauline Parks, Shirley Kunzman and uncle Charley; step-mother Doris Kunzman; step-brother Jeff Valentine and his children Courtney and Kyla; step-sisters Jodene Hanna and Jeri Mowry, including several additional family and friends. Jeff grew up in NM and graduated



from West Mesa High and UNM. His father, brother and himself



entered financial



services and sold insurance



since the 1980's. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Cubs and delighted in their Victory of 2016! Jeff was truly 'one-of-a-kind' who was a very caring person and loved family most. He was known for his infectious laugh and loved to have fun. His family and friends will dearly miss him. Services take place on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel in Belen, NM. Public Visitation begins at 10:00 AM, and Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM. Reception following at 12:30 pm at the Sheriff's Posey in Belen. Interment will take place at 3:00 PM at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.



Please sign Jeffrey's



online tribute at



www.romerofuneralhomenm.com







Romero Funeral



Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM



