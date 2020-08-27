1/1
Jeffrey Edsel Wooldridge
1963 - 2020
Jeffrey "Jeff" Edsel Wooldridge



Jeffrey Edsel

Wooldridge at

age 56, passed

away August 21,

2020. He is

survived by his

parents; Ed and

Helen

Wooldridge,

his sister Kim,

niece Mindy,

nephews

Jonathan and

Raymond. His

Children Amanda, Jeffrey, Robby, & John (eldest son deceased).Grandchildren, Cohen, Kennedy, Taylor, Kaitlyn and Asher. Jeff was born on Sept. 24,1963 in Maryland. Jeff "Lived Hard and Loved Harder".

He was an amazing friend, son, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. His peace was riding his motorcycle and he did up to the very end. He also was incredible at building and fabricating motorcycles, he could do anything you

asked and more. He will be greatly missed by many, but he is smiling down on all of us riding with the angels. He will always be in our hearts and watching over us.

Services are as follows: August 29th at 11 a.m. (RIDE) Outlawz Customs 201 Pennsylvania NE Services will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Outlawz after the ride

His final resting place will be Kansas buried next to his son. For more

information contact

Jeffrey Jr.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
(RIDE) Outlawz Customs
AUG
29
Service
03:30 PM
(RIDE) Outlawz Customs
