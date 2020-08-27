Jeffrey "Jeff" Edsel Wooldridge







Jeffrey Edsel



Wooldridge at



age 56, passed



away August 21,



2020. He is



survived by his



parents; Ed and



Helen



Wooldridge,



his sister Kim,



niece Mindy,



nephews



Jonathan and



Raymond. His



Children Amanda, Jeffrey, Robby, & John (eldest son deceased).Grandchildren, Cohen, Kennedy, Taylor, Kaitlyn and Asher. Jeff was born on Sept. 24,1963 in Maryland. Jeff "Lived Hard and Loved Harder".



He was an amazing friend, son, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. His peace was riding his motorcycle and he did up to the very end. He also was incredible at building and fabricating motorcycles, he could do anything you



asked and more. He will be greatly missed by many, but he is smiling down on all of us riding with the angels. He will always be in our hearts and watching over us.



Services are as follows: August 29th at 11 a.m. (RIDE) Outlawz Customs 201 Pennsylvania NE Services will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Outlawz after the ride



His final resting place will be Kansas buried next to his son. For more



information contact



Jeffrey Jr.





