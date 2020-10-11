1/1
Jeffrey Elks
Jeffrey Thomas Elks



Jeff Elks, 67, passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born on July 17, 1953 in Florida where he lived till the age of six and moved to Albuquerque where he lived the remainder of his life.

He was a retired Firefighter/Paramedic from AFD and started his own business, Elks Electric, in 1997. Jeff cherished spending time and traveling with his family. He enjoyed running, golfing, skiing and riding his motorcycle. Jeff married Beverly on September 28, 1974 and have been spooning for 46 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob and sister, Sally. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Nancy; nephew, Eddie; sons, Ray & Sean; daughters-in-law, Rosette and Whitney; grand-children, Janae, Dylan, Rayden and Josiah.

A memorial for Jeff will be on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Garcia Mortuary Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW. The family is asking in lieu of flowers to donate to Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
