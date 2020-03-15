Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey L. Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey L. Williams







Jeffrey Lynn Williams, age 76, was born March 25, 1943 in Marysville, Kansas. Jeff died surrounded by his family on March 12, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM after a brave battle against Lewy Body dementia.



His parents were R. F. and Ellie Williams. Jeff attended the University of New Mexico and earned a B.S. in Education in 1968 and a M. S. degree in Special Education in 2006. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.



Jeff married Karen Keller on December 28, 1968, in Albuquerque. They have two daughters: Kari Pucci and husband Scott of Albuquerque, and Kimberly Leazier and husband Daryl of Gilbert, AZ. His grandchildren are Brendon Williams, Laura Leazier Miles, Dianna Leazier Yotter, and John and Matthew Leazier. Great grandchildren are Aiden and Charles Miles, William and Bradleigh Yotter, and Kaylynn and Bryson Jeffrey Williams. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and brother Skip Williams. He is survived by his brother Marc Williams.



Jeff began his career as program director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hobbs, NM. He was also Parks and Recreation Director of Hobbs, Safety Engineer for Climax Chemical and Unichem in Hobbs, and the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hobbs and then Albuquerque. He ended his career as a special education teacher at Rio Rancho Middle School, retiring in 2011.



He was an avid golfer and loved to travel abroad.



Jeff was very active in the Hobbs community and served as board chair of United Way of Lea County, Boys and Girls Club of Hobbs, the American Red Cross, and First United Methodist Church of Hobbs. He served as president of both the Lea County Lions Club and AMBUCS.



Jeff was very active in the mission work of First United Methodist Church of Albuquerque faithfully serving meals to the homeless each Monday through the Grace Meal program. He also served as president of United Methodist Men.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the caregivers at Silver Wings Assisted Living for their support and loving care in his final years.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 315 Coal Avenue SW in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Church in Albuquerque.



Jeffrey L. WilliamsJeffrey Lynn Williams, age 76, was born March 25, 1943 in Marysville, Kansas. Jeff died surrounded by his family on March 12, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM after a brave battle against Lewy Body dementia.His parents were R. F. and Ellie Williams. Jeff attended the University of New Mexico and earned a B.S. in Education in 1968 and a M. S. degree in Special Education in 2006. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.Jeff married Karen Keller on December 28, 1968, in Albuquerque. They have two daughters: Kari Pucci and husband Scott of Albuquerque, and Kimberly Leazier and husband Daryl of Gilbert, AZ. His grandchildren are Brendon Williams, Laura Leazier Miles, Dianna Leazier Yotter, and John and Matthew Leazier. Great grandchildren are Aiden and Charles Miles, William and Bradleigh Yotter, and Kaylynn and Bryson Jeffrey Williams. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and brother Skip Williams. He is survived by his brother Marc Williams.Jeff began his career as program director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hobbs, NM. He was also Parks and Recreation Director of Hobbs, Safety Engineer for Climax Chemical and Unichem in Hobbs, and the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hobbs and then Albuquerque. He ended his career as a special education teacher at Rio Rancho Middle School, retiring in 2011.He was an avid golfer and loved to travel abroad.Jeff was very active in the Hobbs community and served as board chair of United Way of Lea County, Boys and Girls Club of Hobbs, the American Red Cross, and First United Methodist Church of Hobbs. He served as president of both the Lea County Lions Club and AMBUCS.Jeff was very active in the mission work of First United Methodist Church of Albuquerque faithfully serving meals to the homeless each Monday through the Grace Meal program. He also served as president of United Methodist Men.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the caregivers at Silver Wings Assisted Living for their support and loving care in his final years.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 315 Coal Avenue SW in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Church in Albuquerque. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close