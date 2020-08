Jeffrey Ridley











Jeff Ridley passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1961 to Richard and Iola Ridley. His father preceded him in death. He is survived by his mother, Iola Charlesworth, his brother David Ridley, his brother Robert Brown and wife Tuyen and his sister Lorri Patrick and husband Bill. He had many friends whom he loved and who loved him.





