Jennie Lee DiGregorio
Jennie Lee DiGregorio passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jennie was born in Ouray, Colorado on Monday, April 3, 1933. She was a long-time resident of Gallup before moving to Albuquerque.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chris; father, Jay Kirlin; mother, Lela Marie Keith; stepfather, Lee Keith; daughter, Beverly Peterson; and son, Chris Patrick DiGregorio. She is survived by her son, Michael DiGregorio and wife Ami; son, Carmen DiGregorio and wife Stephanie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristina Creek and husband Stephen, Jessica Jeffery and husband Dustin, Carl Peterson and wife Gabrial, Justin DiGregorio and wife Shannon, Danielle Rodriguez and husband Ruben, Nieka Diaz and husband Isaiah, Kian and Kyle DiGregorio. Also, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Addison and Tobias Creek, Lana and Bella DiGregorio, August and Dresden Peterson, Indigo, Jericho, and Everest Jeffery, Talia and Mila Diaz, and soon to be welcomed Baby Girl Rodriguez.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. The family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. To read more about her amazing life please visit her full obituary and guestbook please go to
www.FrenchFunerals.com
