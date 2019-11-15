Jennie Lindman
Jennie passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Uptown Rehabilitation Center, at the age of 94. She was a long time resident of Los Angeles, CA and resided in Albuquerque for the last 6 years. She was proceeded in death by her husband Ray Lindman, her parents, 4 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her 2 nephews Bill Varela and wife Sandra, Lee Varela and niece Anita Varela. There will be no memorial service per her wishes.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2019