Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Rosary 7:00 PM Holy Child Catholic Church 19 Camino Del Santo Nino Tijeras , NM Service 10:00 AM Holy Child Catholic Church 19 Camino Del Santo Nino Tijeras , NM Obituary

Jennie Martinez







Jennie Martinez, beloved mother, grandmother,



great grandmother and sister joined our Lord on August 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She lost her husband Ofemiano Martinez on November 1, 2015, we are comforted knowing she has been reunited with him. Jennie was born and raised in Yrissari, NM raised her children in Albuquerque and has been a long-time resident in the Chilili Land Grant. She was beautiful, full of life, had an outgoing spirit and unforgettable laugh which touched the hearts of many. She was a bright light to everyone who



knew her.



Spending time with family, especially her grandchildren made her very happy. She loved to sing and was a member of the Chilili Choir for over 38 years.



She is survived by her brother Joe Alfaro and his wife Diana. Children Sally (Carlos), Robert (Ana),



Jose Alfredo (Polly) and



Sharon (Anthony). 12



grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The



family appreciates and is forever grateful for the love and care given during her battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Holy Child Catholic School.



Rosary will be recited on Thursday, August 15th at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Child Catholic Church, 19 Camino Del Santo Nino Tijeras, NM. Mass on Friday, August 16th at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow after mass at San Juan Nepomoceno



Cementary in Chilili.



Reception to follow burial at La Sala de Chilili Rodeo Club.



To view information or



leave a condolence please



visit



