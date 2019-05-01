Jennifer L. Sierra
Aug. 15,1958 - April 11, 2019
Jennifer fell
asleep in death
peacefully
surrounded by
loved ones on
Thursday April
11 at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Juanita Sierra. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Celeste and Rick Payne , three grandchildren Rikki, Ezra & Kennedy. Siblings Jessica Sierra, Michael Sierra, Neomi Orona and husband Frank. Her beloved aunts and uncles, Mercy Jaramillo, Dolores and Arnold Lopez, and Priscilla Holtry. And many more aunts, uncles,
and cousins.
Jennifer has
been a faithful
member of the
Christian congregation of Jehovah's witnesses
for over 40 years. Her faith brought her great comfort even though she fought for
decades with sickness, it helped her to endure to the end.
A memorial service will be held Friday May 3, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of
Jehovah's Witnesses 6509 Signal Ave NE at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow at the Albuquerque Garden Center 10120 Lomas NE
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2019