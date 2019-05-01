Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer L. Sierra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer L. Sierra



Aug. 15,1958 - April 11, 2019











Jennifer fell



asleep in death



peacefully



surrounded by



loved ones on



Thursday April



11 at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Juanita Sierra. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Celeste and Rick Payne , three grandchildren Rikki, Ezra & Kennedy. Siblings Jessica Sierra, Michael Sierra, Neomi Orona and husband Frank. Her beloved aunts and uncles, Mercy Jaramillo, Dolores and Arnold Lopez, and Priscilla Holtry. And many more aunts, uncles,



and cousins.



Jennifer has



been a faithful



member of the



Christian congregation of Jehovah's witnesses



for over 40 years. Her faith brought her great comfort even though she fought for



decades with sickness, it helped her to endure to the end.



A memorial service will be held Friday May 3, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of



Jehovah's Witnesses 6509 Signal Ave NE at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow at the Albuquerque Garden Center 10120 Lomas NE



