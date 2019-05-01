Jennifer L. Sierra

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer L. Sierra.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jennifer L. Sierra

Aug. 15,1958 - April 11, 2019





Jennifer fell

asleep in death

peacefully

surrounded by

loved ones on

Thursday April

11 at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Juanita Sierra. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Celeste and Rick Payne , three grandchildren Rikki, Ezra & Kennedy. Siblings Jessica Sierra, Michael Sierra, Neomi Orona and husband Frank. Her beloved aunts and uncles, Mercy Jaramillo, Dolores and Arnold Lopez, and Priscilla Holtry. And many more aunts, uncles,

and cousins.

Jennifer has

been a faithful

member of the

Christian congregation of Jehovah's witnesses

for over 40 years. Her faith brought her great comfort even though she fought for

decades with sickness, it helped her to endure to the end.

A memorial service will be held Friday May 3, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of

Jehovah's Witnesses 6509 Signal Ave NE at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow at the Albuquerque Garden Center 10120 Lomas NE
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.