Jennifer Sue Scarbrough
Jennifer Sue Scarbrough came into this world on September 11, 1959, in Albuquerque, NM, born to Mary Helen Pesterfield
Scarbrough and Wendel Aurel Scarbrough.
Jenni grew up in the North Valley of Albuquerque, graduated from Cibola High School in 1977 and from UNM in 1982. Jennifer passed away surrounded by family in her adopted home of Santa Barbara, CA, on February 26, 2020.
Jennifer is survived by her son Lucas Battelle, siblings Judy Scarbrough (Steve Casalnuovo), Joe Scarbrough and John Scarbrough (Alyssa), nephews Joe and Dom Casalnuovo, Jared and Erik Scarbrough and baby niece Emmalyn
Scarbrough. She has a close extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, her goddaughter Madeleine Clair Goldin, and a wide circle of devoted friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to one of her favorite charities: Transition House (425 E Cota St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805-966-9668) and Hospice of Santa Barbara (2050 Alameda Padre Serra #100, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805-563-8820) or to a .
For more information, see the Santa Barbara Independent Obituaries online, March 2020.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020