Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer S. Scarbrough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Sue Scarbrough







Jennifer Sue Scarbrough came into this world on September 11, 1959, in Albuquerque, NM, born to Mary Helen Pesterfield



Scarbrough and Wendel Aurel Scarbrough.



Jenni grew up in the North Valley of Albuquerque, graduated from Cibola High School in 1977 and from UNM in 1982. Jennifer passed away surrounded by family in her adopted home of Santa Barbara, CA, on February 26, 2020.



Jennifer is survived by her son Lucas Battelle, siblings Judy Scarbrough (Steve Casalnuovo), Joe Scarbrough and John Scarbrough (Alyssa), nephews Joe and Dom Casalnuovo, Jared and Erik Scarbrough and baby niece Emmalyn



Scarbrough. She has a close extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, her goddaughter Madeleine Clair Goldin, and a wide circle of devoted friends.



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to one of her favorite charities: Transition House (425 E Cota St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805-966-9668) and Hospice of Santa Barbara (2050 Alameda Padre Serra #100, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805-563-8820) or to a .



For more information, see the Santa Barbara Independent Obituaries online, March 2020.



Jennifer Sue ScarbroughJennifer Sue Scarbrough came into this world on September 11, 1959, in Albuquerque, NM, born to Mary Helen PesterfieldScarbrough and Wendel Aurel Scarbrough.Jenni grew up in the North Valley of Albuquerque, graduated from Cibola High School in 1977 and from UNM in 1982. Jennifer passed away surrounded by family in her adopted home of Santa Barbara, CA, on February 26, 2020.Jennifer is survived by her son Lucas Battelle, siblings Judy Scarbrough (Steve Casalnuovo), Joe Scarbrough and John Scarbrough (Alyssa), nephews Joe and Dom Casalnuovo, Jared and Erik Scarbrough and baby niece EmmalynScarbrough. She has a close extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, her goddaughter Madeleine Clair Goldin, and a wide circle of devoted friends.In lieu of flowers, you may donate to one of her favorite charities: Transition House (425 E Cota St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805-966-9668) and Hospice of Santa Barbara (2050 Alameda Padre Serra #100, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, 805-563-8820) or to a .For more information, see the Santa Barbara Independent Obituaries online, March 2020. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations