Service Information Rosary 10:30 AM Our Lady of Assumption Lomas and Tennessee Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption

Jennings Bryan Bostic







Jennings Bryan



Bostic, known as J.B. by close



friends and family, passed away



Monday, June 24, 2019, at the age of 91. He is survived by his beautiful, caring, and loving wife, Esther, who was and still is the family heart. They



would have been married 66 years on July 5, 2019. He is also survived by son, Gene (Susan); daughter, Cindy (Steve); 4 grandchildren, Candace (Brian),



Mary Lou (Adam), Tre



(Brenda), and Hilary (Jason); and 8 great-grandchildren, Addy, Logan, Claire, Macy, Kellen, Torin, Sadie, and Alice, with another one due in August. J.B. is also survived by his sister, Mary Jean; his good friend and domino player, Ron Sartain; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; father, Eugene; sister, Geraldine; and brother, Doyle.



J.B. served in the US Navy in the Pacific in the late 1940s and, for more than 30 years, was an Air Traffic Controller for the United States Civil Aeronautics Administration, which later became the Federal Aviation Administration. He spent most of his career at the Albuquerque International Airport, retiring in 1979.



Although J.B. had only a high school diploma, he had a great thirst for knowledge, especially in history and geography. He was an avid and voracious reader, as evidenced by his large library. Later in life, he also liked to work Sudoku puzzles. Car racing was J.B.'s main passion. He spent many years racing and watching races at Speedway Park and Albuquerque Raceway. With his son and his many life-long racing friends, he built many race cars in his front yard and the large garage that was added to his house to keep both cars and friends out of the weather. Dale Earnhardt and Kyle Busch were his favorite NASCAR drivers.



J.B., like many men of his time, played a lot of roles in his life: son, brother, defender of America's freedom and safety, husband, father, provider, co-



worker, friend, father-in-law, grandfather (Papa), and great-grandfather. His quiet nature and ready smile made it very easy to like and love him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



A Rosary will be recited Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption, Lomas and Tennessee. A Committal Service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Jennings at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



