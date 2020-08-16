1/1
Jeremy M. Stein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy M. Stein





Jeremy M. Stein died at his home on August 5, 2020, as a result of complications from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy; his daughter, Naomi, her husband Gene and their two children, Cora and Emmet, of California; brother David and his wife Caroline, of Oregon, and brother Barry and his wife Rosabeth, of Massachusetts.

He was born in Massachusetts, and grew up in Bennington, Vermont. He attended Case Western Reserve and Boston University. He had wide ranging interests and several careers, and was good at all of them: Physicist, EMT, Nature Photographer, Gunsmith. He was more than competent at whatever he put his hand to, and his advice on any subject was always worth listening to.

Jeremy was a loving husband, father, and brother, a gifted photographer, a scientist, an engineer, a good friend, and a dog dad. He enjoyed the New York Times crossword, good books, wordplay, jokes, travel, and beautiful places. He loved his family and his dogs. He shared an art studio with dear friends Patrick & Barbara Carr for the past 17 years. He is loved, and he will be deeply missed. Per his request, no services will be held. If you wish, please celebrate his love of nature and his passion for recording it in photography by donating to the New Mexico BioPark Society. www.bioparksociety.org

You can appreciate his body of work by visiting his website,

www.jsteinfoto.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved