Jeremy M. Stein
Jeremy M. Stein died at his home on August 5, 2020, as a result of complications from Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy; his daughter, Naomi, her husband Gene and their two children, Cora and Emmet, of California; brother David and his wife Caroline, of Oregon, and brother Barry and his wife Rosabeth, of Massachusetts.
He was born in Massachusetts, and grew up in Bennington, Vermont. He attended Case Western Reserve and Boston University. He had wide ranging interests and several careers, and was good at all of them: Physicist, EMT, Nature Photographer, Gunsmith. He was more than competent at whatever he put his hand to, and his advice on any subject was always worth listening to.
Jeremy was a loving husband, father, and brother, a gifted photographer, a scientist, an engineer, a good friend, and a dog dad. He enjoyed the New York Times crossword, good books, wordplay, jokes, travel, and beautiful places. He loved his family and his dogs. He shared an art studio with dear friends Patrick & Barbara Carr for the past 17 years. He is loved, and he will be deeply missed. Per his request, no services will be held. If you wish, please celebrate his love of nature and his passion for recording it in photography by donating to the New Mexico BioPark Society. www.bioparksociety.org
You can appreciate his body of work by visiting his website, www.jsteinfoto.com
.