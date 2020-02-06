Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Flores. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerome Flores



Sept 30th, 1972 â€" Feb 2nd, 2020











Jerome Flores passed away in his home in Rio Rancho, NM. He is survived by his Dad & Mom, Richard & Florence Flores from Bernalillo, NM. His Son & Daughter, Harley & Gabriella Flores. His Brother & Sister-In-Law, Craig & Denise Flores and numerous family & friends.



He was well known & loved throughout the gaming community and was an avid outdoors man. He will be greatly missed by all his family & friends.



The Service will be held at Our Lady of Sorrow in Bernalillo, NM on Friday, Feb 7th @ 11:00 am viewing, Mass at 12:00 and the reception will follow at The Our Lady of Sorrow Social Hall (Pot Luck, dishes & deserts are welcome).



The family would like to thank everyone for your prayers and support.



