Jerome (Jerry) Henry Grayson







Jerome (Jerry) Henry Grayson, passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 83.



He is survived by his wife Ilena, sons Jeffrey and Russell, daughter in law Laura, grandchildren Skylar, Shilo and Daniel, his sister Rosemary Kaploe and Melissa Roth. Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 14, 1937.



He attended Wayne State University earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Convair in San Diego and then went to join NASA to work on the Apollo Moon Landing Program. After completing that project, he went to work for the Atomic Energy Commission. Jerry enjoyed playing the guitar and banjo in several local bands, hiking and riding bikes. He also did many woodworking projects, including furniture and toys for family and charities.



The family thanks the staff at the Woodmark at Uptown for their professional and compassionate care. Also thanks to the High Desert Hospice for their end of life counseling and guidance.





