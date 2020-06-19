Jerome Thompson

Jerome (Jerry) Thompson







Jerome (Jerry) Thompson, age 62, a resident of Los Lunas, born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020. He loved his family time, especially the children. He was a foster parent for many years in Valencia County. He always had the time and patience for their activities and interests. He indulged them all. He was a commissioned Air Force Veteran followed by the reserves. At the time of his death, he was employed at the 377th medical group at KAFB as a Certified Defense Financial Manager. Air Force bases included England, Honduras, and the USA. His favorite pastimes included camping with family and friends, and cooking with his dutch oven; known for his cobbler. He was also an avid baseball enthusiast, assisted with little league, and encouraged the boys to succeed. He followed the Isotopes and the St. Louis Cardinals closely, He was a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). He was involved with scouting troops while he was in England. He was an integral part of our local scouts' troops. Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Thompson and Marie Isert. He is survived by his wife, Patti, children, Renee, Gregory, Nicholas, Alex, and Crystal; 11 grandchildren and sisters, Tina and Angie. A memorial service will be held Saturday. June 20, 2020, at Peralta United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements, are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.





