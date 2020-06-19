Jerome Thompson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome (Jerry) Thompson



Jerome (Jerry) Thompson, age 62, a resident of Los Lunas, born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 7th, 2020. He loved his family time, especially the children. He was a foster parent for many years in Valencia County. He always had the time and patience for their activities and interests. He indulged them all. He was a commissioned Air Force Veteran followed by the reserves. At the time of his death, he was employed at the 377th medical group at KAFB as a Certified Defense Financial Manager. Air Force bases included England, Honduras, and the USA. His favorite pastimes included camping with family and friends, and cooking with his dutch oven; known for his cobbler. He was also an avid baseball enthusiast, assisted with little league, and encouraged the boys to succeed. He followed the Isotopes and the St. Louis Cardinals closely, He was a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). He was involved with scouting troops while he was in England. He was an integral part of our local scouts' troops. Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Thompson and Marie Isert. He is survived by his wife, Patti, children, Renee, Gregory, Nicholas, Alex, and Crystal; 11 grandchildren and sisters, Tina and Angie. A memorial service will be held Saturday. June 20, 2020, at Peralta United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements, are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Peralta United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved