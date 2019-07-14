Jerome William Hall







Jerome William



Hall, dutiful husband and father, civil engineering professor emeritus at the University of New Mexico, a garage workshop guru and a mentor to many, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at his home in Albuquerque. He was 75.



His work was highly technical but vital to anyone driving across New Mexico highways. In his 34 years teaching at UNM, including seven years as a department chair, Jerry equipped a generation of civil engineers with the skills to design safe roads and intersections. He also provided expert analysis of serious crashes to see if safety improvements were needed. Jerry earned his master's and doctorate degrees in civil engineering at the University of Washington, then taught for seven years at the University of Maryland before making UNM his home. For his tireless work supporting the professional development of others, he earned a lifetime achievement award in 2006 from the Institute of Transportation Engineers' Western district, and the organization established a scholarship for younger members in



Jerry's name. He also volunteered actively with the Transportation Research Board throughout his career. Jerry was a lector and volunteer at Our Lady of the Annunciation and San Felipe de Neri before joining Immaculate Conception parish in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Loretta; three daughters, Jennifer,



Bridget and Bernadette; his sister, Nancy; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and other relatives. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 619 Copper Ave NW, 87102. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Please visit our online guestbook for Jerome at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019