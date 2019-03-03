Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Obituary

Jerry D. Staehlin, It is with profound sadness the family of Jerry D. Staehlin announce his death on March 1, 2019 after his struggle with Parkinson's. As an Albuquerque native, he graduated from Rio Grande H.S. where he held the city and state record for scoring in the basketball which was held for many years. Jerry was a member of Plumbers Local #412 and was an avid bowler. He is survived by his brother Dave (Margaret); best friend and cousin Jim (Theresa) Byrd; uncle David Mathis; and numerous cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Ray and Wanda Staehlin; and sister, Janet Dwyer (Larry). Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced. Please visit our online guestbook for Jerry at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
