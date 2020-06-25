Jerry D. White
Jerry White, age71, passed away 6-16-2020. Jerry is survived by his wife Lucy, son Jody, brothers Merle and Jimmie and his sister Linda Armstrong. Jerry served his country in the Navy from 1969 -1973 during Vietnam. A private memorial service will be held by the family on
6/26/2020.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.