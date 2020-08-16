Jerry Depoy

Jerry DepoyJerry Depoy, age 70, beloved Husband, Father, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He entered this world on Monday, October 31, 1949 in Albuquerque, NM, born to Wynoa and Esther Depoy. He is survived by his wife, Linda Depoy; son, Jason Depoy, wife Marleen; daughter, Leslie Depoy; brother Rod Depoy, wife Jennifer; grandchildren Alyssa, Livia, and Aidan Depoy; nieces, Jessica and Joely Depoy; and nephew, Justin Depoy. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis Depoy. Jerry was an electrician by trade and was employed by CAC, Inc for over 35 years. He was also a proud member of the Single Action Shooting Society here in Albuquerque. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping, riding his ATV, and bicycle riding. Jerry rarely met a person he didn't like, and was always optimistic, sometimes annoyingly so. He was loved by many and will be missed. Please visit our online guest book for Jerry at