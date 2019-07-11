Jerry Edward Gaussoin Sr.

  • "Jerry Sr., soar like an eagle In the deep blue sky. We love..."
    - Susunkewa Family
  • "Gaussoin Family: Thinking of You, Chris Q."
    - Chris Q.
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-984-8600
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Berardinelli Family Funeral Services
Jerry Edward Gaussoin Sr.



Jerry Edward Gaussoin

was born on 7 January

1941 in Las Vegas, New Mexico and was 78 years old. Jerry was the son of the late Herbert T.

Gaussoin and Waynette E Purvines. Jerry was the oldest of three children and last surviving sibling of his younger sisters, Jan Reed and Joyce Grantham.

Jerry is survived by his

wife Connie Tsosie

Gaussoin aka Mary

Constance Tsosie-

Gaussoin, February 12,

1971, four children, COL Jerry Edward Jr (Stephanie), David Michael (Rod Lambert), Wayne Nez and Tazbah Ann (Carl Sutter);

grandchildren, Sheldon

Ashkii (Mackenzie),

Nanibaa Marie, Tyler

Naataanii and Kehasbah

Ann; and great grandson Lane Edward Gaussoin.

Jerry passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Fe, NM on July 8, 2019. He will be greatly missed. A rosary will be held July 12, 2019, at 10:00 am at

Berardinelli Family Funeral Services. A mass will be held at St. Francis Cathedral in downtown Santa Fe, NM with burial services following at Rosario

Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 11, 2019
