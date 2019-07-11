Jerry Edward Gaussoin Sr.







Jerry Edward Gaussoin



was born on 7 January



1941 in Las Vegas, New Mexico and was 78 years old. Jerry was the son of the late Herbert T.



Gaussoin and Waynette E Purvines. Jerry was the oldest of three children and last surviving sibling of his younger sisters, Jan Reed and Joyce Grantham.



Jerry is survived by his



wife Connie Tsosie



Gaussoin aka Mary



Constance Tsosie-



Gaussoin, February 12,



1971, four children, COL Jerry Edward Jr (Stephanie), David Michael (Rod Lambert), Wayne Nez and Tazbah Ann (Carl Sutter);



grandchildren, Sheldon



Ashkii (Mackenzie),



Nanibaa Marie, Tyler



Naataanii and Kehasbah



Ann; and great grandson Lane Edward Gaussoin.



Jerry passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Fe, NM on July 8, 2019. He will be greatly missed. A rosary will be held July 12, 2019, at 10:00 am at



Berardinelli Family Funeral Services. A mass will be held at St. Francis Cathedral in downtown Santa Fe, NM with burial services following at Rosario



Cemetery.



