Jerry Gilbert Campos

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Gilbert Campos.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM
87109
(505)-821-0010
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jerry Gilbert Campos



Jerry G. Campos, 85, joined his loving wife, Sabrina, in heaven on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born in Placitas, NM on February 5, 1934. He is survived by 4 sons; 1 daughter; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends. A rosary will be recited at 9am on Monday, July 29th. A Memorial Mass will take place at 10am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave. NW, with inurnment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 821-0010
funeral home direction icon