Jerry Gilbert Campos
Jerry G. Campos, 85, joined his loving wife, Sabrina, in heaven on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born in Placitas, NM on February 5, 1934. He is survived by 4 sons; 1 daughter; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends. A rosary will be recited at 9am on Monday, July 29th. A Memorial Mass will take place at 10am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave. NW, with inurnment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019