Jerry Louis LandgrafJerry Landgraf, age 80, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Jerry was known for his kind heart and overwhelming generosity. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, melophile, and Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys fan.He is survived by his lifelong partner Linda; his daughters, Sheila Green and Stephanie Jenkins; and grandchildren, Christopher Gallegos, Jessica Jenkins, Shannon Kenderdine, and Danielle Jenkins.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., FRENCH â€" Wyoming.