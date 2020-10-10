1/1
Jerry Landgraf
1940 - 2020
Jerry Louis Landgraf



Jerry Landgraf, age 80, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Jerry was known for his kind heart and overwhelming generosity. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, melophile, and Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by his lifelong partner Linda; his daughters, Sheila Green and Stephanie Jenkins; and grandchildren, Christopher Gallegos, Jessica Jenkins, Shannon Kenderdine, and Danielle Jenkins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Jerry at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
03:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
