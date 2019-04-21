Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry M. Potts. View Sign

Jerry Mac Potts







Jerry Mac Potts, age 73, passed away on April 3, 2019. He was born in Bonham, TX on June 28, 1945 to a farming family and was the younger of two brothers.



Jerry served his country for the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and then the Pentagon with the Judge Advocate General as a 71E20 Court Reporter. He was honorably discharged as a SP6 in 1971 after receiving 2 overseas bars and 4 medals of honor including the Army Commendation Medal. In his civilian life, Jerry was widely considered one of, if not the best Court Reporter in the state of New Mexico for over 45 years being specifically requested for some of the most well known cases in history including the New Mexico State Penitentiary Riot of 1980. He was an avid golfer and a passionate fan of the New Mexico Lobos, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He loved his family with everything he had, was a great friend to countless and very well respected. He also had a sense of humor unlike any other and a particular love for his dogs.



He was preceded in death by his parents Herman "Bill" and Olah Potts, grandson, Jerry Mathew Potts, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his brother Bill Potts and Bill's wife Sandra; son Jerry Michael Potts and Jerry Michael's wife Stephenie; and his daughter Jennifer (Potts) Ross. Grandchildren Andrew Duran and wife Erin; Vanessa Nieto, Zachary Potts, Dustin Ross and wife Tara, Lauren Ross and Jerome Nieto-Potts; as well as two great-grandchildren Robin Duran and Nathan Ross.



Services will be held at the Daniels Family Funeral Home located at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE â€" Albuquerque, NM 87109 on April 26 at 1:00 pm with a reception to immediately follow in the chapel hall.



7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

(505) 821-0010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019

