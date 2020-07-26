Jerry Michael KellerOur beloved Jerry passed away at his family home Tuesday, July 21st, peacefully and in his sleep. A kind and loving person to all, my father shared faith, unity and happiness with countless people in his lifetime. His appreciation for the beauty of nature was only matched by the love he held in his heart for God and all of His children. He taught of mercy and forgiveness, of faith and spirituality, of forbearance and of love and most importantly, of eternal life and the importance of the decisions we make in the mortal form.Devoted to his wife of 50 years, to his son of 38 and to those dearest family and friends, he always went out of his way to help others and enhance our point of view to believe in the Light and the goodness of our Heavenly Father. Through humor and goodwill, he demonstrated the best qualities of kinship with the hope that we would take his lead and reciprocate his faith-belief to others in all walks of life. He was a master craftsman with all he undertook and loved the creative beauty he found all around him. He performed great miracles of transformation, from the manifold jobs he undertook as a remodeler to the care that he devoted to his family home of 62 years.He put forth extraordinary effort and love into all he did. But the greatest of miracles he imparted to us was in the healing and comfort of people's souls. My father is among the greatest of men and women to have walked this earth for this service that he gave so selflessly. We continue his legacy and teachings with a renewed sense of purpose and hunger for the truth, beauty and goodness of God.His mortal form will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, but his spirit lives on with all of those beloved people he came to know in his lifetime, and all those who came to love him as a brother, as an uncle and as a friend. We all love you, Dad, so very much, and we will all miss you dearly. We will look forward to being reunited with you in time and wish you the greatest of happiness as you continue on your journey toward God. Our love and prayers are with you and with each other and we will always remember the significance of your life here on Urantia.Services will be private.Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit