Jerry Moraga

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Moraga.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Church of the Ascension
2150 Raymac Rd. SW
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
2150 Raymac Rd. SW
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Pajarito Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jerry Moraga





Age 74, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

A Visitation will take place from 6:00-6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 pm. A Final Viewing will be from 9:30-10:00 am with Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 all to be at Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SW. Interment to follow at Pajarito Cemetery.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.