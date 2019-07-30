Jerry Moraga
Age 74, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
A Visitation will take place from 6:00-6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 pm. A Final Viewing will be from 9:30-10:00 am with Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 all to be at Church of the Ascension, 2150 Raymac Rd. SW. Interment to follow at Pajarito Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 30, 2019