Jerry Lynn Strain
Our Beloved Father Jerry Lynn Strain, age 85 went home to be with our Lord on Feb 7th, 2020.
He was born in Littlefield, TX to Bee and Jewell Strain and was preceded in death by his daughter Laurie Strain.
He is survived by his wife Joan Miller, his 3 daughters Linda Bilbrey, Rhonda Trujillo and husband Tommy, Sherry Clark and husband Brian, and sister Judy Strain Pilling. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Jerry worked as a delivery man for Rainbow Bread, Frito Lay and others, and also in construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He also loved living in the mountains with Joan. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
His service will be Feb 29th at 12:30 at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020