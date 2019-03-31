Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Jesse "Jess" Beard





Jesse Beard, "Jess", 97, longtime resident of Farmington, NM passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marliette; and eldest daughter, Janet. He is survived by his son Jim; daughter, Joanne; and grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church 865 N Dustin Ave, Farmington, NM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . To leave a condolence, Please visit our online guestbook for Jesse at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
