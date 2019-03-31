|
Jesse "Jess" Beard
Jesse Beard, "Jess", 97, longtime resident of Farmington, NM passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marliette; and eldest daughter, Janet. He is survived by his son Jim; daughter, Joanne; and grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church 865 N Dustin Ave, Farmington, NM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . To leave a condolence, Please visit our online guestbook for Jesse at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019