Jesse Chavez
Jesse, 62 of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on 01/18/19 in Justin, TX. He was born on 06/10/1956, to Gabriel &Nellie Chavez. He will be deeply missed & forever remembered. He is survived by his son; Jesse Jr, three grand-kids, sisters; Louise, Terri, Barbara & Donna, brother; Charles. He is preceded in death by his parents; Gabriel & Nellie Chavez, sister; Patricia Ann and brother, Gabriel. A Memorial Service will be held at: St. Anne's Church, 1400 Arenal Rd. SW. Friday 02/08/19 at 8:15 a.m., Rosary 9:00 a.m., Mass 9:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Mount Calvary. 1900 Edith Blvd NE, followed by Reception at St. Anne's Hall.
St Anne's Catholic Church
1400 Arenal Rd SW
Albuquerque, NM 87105
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 7, 2019