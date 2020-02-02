|
|
Jesse L. Doty
Jesse L. Doty, 65, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Jesse was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and an active member of the collector and hotrod car community. He survived by his wife, Gayle Doty; parents, Jesse E. Doty and Margaret (Virginia) Doty; daughters, April Williams and Danielle Meyer; brothers, Ernest, Norman, and Virgil; sisters, Virginia (Sis) Ferguson and Carol Wells; as well as grandchildren, Jessica, Troy, Nathaniel, Atlantis, Tommy, Toby, Bobbi Jo and Antonio. He will be missed by many others including nieces; nephews; cousins; in-laws; and fellow hotrodders. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00
p.m., at FRENCH-University., Burial at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m., then a Celebration of Jesse's life at 1st Baptist Church of Bosque Farms right after. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Jesse at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020