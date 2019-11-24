Jesse L. Lopez
Jesse L. Lopez, age 67, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
A Rosary will be recited Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019