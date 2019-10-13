Jesse Lopez

Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church
2005 North Plaza NW
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church
2005 North Plaza NW
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church
2005 North Plaza NW,
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:45 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Jesse Lopez



Jesse Lopez, age 87, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Mr. Lopez is survived by his children, JoAnne Basquez and husband, Tommy, Judy Weitzel and husband, Jeffrey, Jesse Lopez and wife, Loretta, Joe Lopez and wife, Shirley, Julie Lopez, John Lopez; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Lopez and sister, Nancy Mauger. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Corrine Lopez; son, Jesse Lopez and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Lopez.

Mr. Lopez retired from the United States Air Force in 1973 after serving during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.



A visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church, 2005 North Plaza NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. A Committal Service will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery .



Pallbearers will be Destiny Lopez, Julian Lopez, Mario Uranga, Justin Lopez, Isaac Lopez, Jonathan Lopez and Joshua Lopez.

Arrangements made by:

Gabaldon Mortuary

505-243-7861

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
