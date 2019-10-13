Jesse Lopez
Jesse Lopez, age 87, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Mr. Lopez is survived by his children, JoAnne Basquez and husband, Tommy, Judy Weitzel and husband, Jeffrey, Jesse Lopez and wife, Loretta, Joe Lopez and wife, Shirley, Julie Lopez, John Lopez; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Lopez and sister, Nancy Mauger. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Corrine Lopez; son, Jesse Lopez and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Lopez.
Mr. Lopez retired from the United States Air Force in 1973 after serving during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.
A visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church, 2005 North Plaza NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. A Committal Service will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery .
Pallbearers will be Destiny Lopez, Julian Lopez, Mario Uranga, Justin Lopez, Isaac Lopez, Jonathan Lopez and Joshua Lopez.
Arrangements made by:
Gabaldon Mortuary
505-243-7861
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2019