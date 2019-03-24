Jesse Rodriguez

Jesse P. Rodriguez, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer, at the age of 67. He was born on July 25, 1951 in Pine, New Mexico and lived most of his life in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Ceremony. Services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 10:15 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, with a reception following the Mass.

He has been cremated and interment of his ashes will take place in the spring time in lower Colonias.

The complete obituary can be viewed at directfuneralservicesabq.com

Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
