Jesus Carruth Sandoval, 77, departed this life on November 24, 2020 in El Paso, Texas, after a brave battle against COVID-19. Jesus (Jess to many) was born on July 1, 1943 in Placitas, New Mexico to Bernabe T. and Antonia Sandoval. He graduated from Gallup High School, then earned a degree in Political Science and Spanish/Mexican Literature from the University of New Mexico, followed by a law degree from Ohio State University. He was a Fulbright Scholar and a serial student who would earn many more degrees during his lifetime. Jess proudly served in both the Army of the United States and the United States Air Force.



Jess was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Fidencio, Eddie, and Johnny; and sisters Katie Bradshaw and Sally Dallago.



His memory will be cherished by those who survive him: his wife Carmen Sandoval; daughter Jacqueline Sandoval Tahsuda and husband John Tahsuda III of Maryland; son Jesse Sandoval of Oregon; grandchildren John Tahsuda IV, Gabriela



Tahsuda, Noconi Tahsuda, and Lucho Haack Sandoval; brothers Bernie, Joe, Orlando, Mike; and sisters Cordelia Trimble and Aurora (Pat) Lavalle; many beloved nieces and nephews, and friends. Jess is remembered with love by many in El Paso, Texas, where he spent his later years.



We will remember him for his thirst for knowledge, his insatiable curiosity, and his efforts to support young people in the pursuit of education. In honor of his memory, read a book, learn something new, go for a jog, and wear a mask.



A private burial service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.



"La muerte no existe, la gente solo muere cuando la olvidan; si puedes recordarme siempre estarÃ© contigo" â€" Isabel Allende





