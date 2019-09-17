|
Jewel Johnston
Jewel Johnston, 91 went to be with the love of her life, Warren "Johnny" Johnston on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Jewel was born in Guymon, Oklahoma to Adam and Myrtle Nelson.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Peterson and brother Monty Nelson, both of Guymon, Oklahoma; adopted son George Cook; She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Jewel was a dedicated bookkeeper for over 50 years for JC Penny's and Duran's Pharmacy. Jewel was known for her spitfire personality and impeccable style.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2:30 pm in the Chester T. Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, followed by entombment at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit the online guestbook for Jewel at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019