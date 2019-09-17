Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Chester T. Memorial Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Chester T. Memorial Mausoleum Chapel
Entombment
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewel Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewel Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewel Johnston Obituary
Jewel Johnston



Jewel Johnston, 91 went to be with the love of her life, Warren "Johnny" Johnston on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Jewel was born in Guymon, Oklahoma to Adam and Myrtle Nelson.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly Peterson and brother Monty Nelson, both of Guymon, Oklahoma; adopted son George Cook; She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Jewel was a dedicated bookkeeper for over 50 years for JC Penny's and Duran's Pharmacy. Jewel was known for her spitfire personality and impeccable style.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Funeral Service at 2:30 pm in the Chester T. Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, followed by entombment at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit the online guestbook for Jewel at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now