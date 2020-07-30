Jewell T. Powdrell







Jewell (Sugg) T. Powdrell was born in Wills Point, Texas, on January 4, 1923, to King and Zula Powdrell. He was the third oldest of thirteen children of those only three siblings remain, Hollis Powdrell, IB Powdrell, and Dorothy Hollins. Jewell married Mable Johnson on August 4, 1946, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to that union were five children; Jewll, Jane, David (Pevee), Ronnie, and Greg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Powdrell, Ronnie and David Powdrell. As a father, he had very high expectations on all of his children, demanding only the best attributes which were honesty, integrity, respect and hard work. Despite his inability to read and write, Jewell continually stressed the importance of a good education.



As a grandfather and great grandfather, Jewell is survived by fifteen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren, and many great nieces and great nephews.



Jewell served as a member and Deacon of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for over fifty years. He enjoyed being a member of the choir where he discovered a wonderful singing voice. Due to his singing ability, he led the choir on the second Sunday of each month at the local church song-fest. His favorite song was 'Twelve Gates to the City'. He was also one of the founding members of the program, Shiloh's 'Royal Ambassadors', a youth baseball team that competed city-wide. The program attracted young kids to participate in church activities. Many citywide churches participated in this program and required young boys who participated must avoid getting into any trouble whatsoever in the South Broadway area. Above all, Jewell's life was continually based on his belief in God. He would always say, "Keep your faith in God and He will make a way".



In 1975, Jewell and Mable Powdrell relocated from Albuquerque, New Mexico to Olney, Texas and joined the Rising Star Baptist Church where he served as church Treasurer for many years.



Jewell will always be remembered for his thoughtful compassion and relentless desire to help others as well as being known as the 'Master Gardner'. His gift to assess the soil, he could grow anything. His thumb print is throughout the Albuquerque area. If you needed someone to help you move, a person that would provide you Christian based guidance, and a friendly shoulder to cry on, he was the go-to individual. There were many young men in the South Broadway area to whom he was a real father figure. Due to his illness, Jewell's children returned him and his wife, Mable back to the Albuquerque area where they both resided until their death at the Genesis Senior Care Nursing Home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Jewell lived at the facility for the last seventeen years, where he became an integral part of many activities at the facility.



Jewell had several past times which he would put life on hold to experience. The major one was fishing. He would often work 50 hours during the week and on Friday afternoon would drive 3 â€" 4 hours just to go fishing.



As a resident of Albuquerque for over 75 years, Jewell was blessed to work for several of Albuquerque's major companies - Bradbury & Stamm, JB Henderson Construction, and others where he had the opportunity to work for and train the sons of the owners.



Sugg will truly be missed by family members, friends and others for his big smile, big heart, and his thoughtful and loving ways and attributes. One of the many highlights of Jewell's life was having a personal conversation with the President of the United States, President Barrack Obama. God has truly plucked a 'rose' from his loving garden.



Funeral Services will be held on August 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at Strong Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Avenue SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106. Telephone Number: 505-842-8800 (Office). The viewing will be held on July 31, 2020, 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM (MT).





