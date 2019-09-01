Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Alfrey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Born 20 November, 1945, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jill Tetterington Alfrey passed away on 2 June 2019 in hospice care near her home in Thornton, Colorado.



Jill grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where with her parents, Audrey and Dale, and her sister, Lynn, she helped run the family business, Jill's Bakery, which was an Albuquerque institution for over thirty years. After high school she attended Texas Christian University, where she met her husband, Tom Alfrey. Early in their ten year marriage the two moved to Denver, Colorado where, after a brief stint in Aspen, she made her home and followed her calling in elementary education. She was a committed teacher, friend, and mentor to the students at Denver Public School's Cheltenham Elementary in west Denver. She loved teaching there and dedicated most of her adult life to the Cheltenham community, often knowing two or three generations in one family as her students.



Jill was creative and independent, and her survival of a devastating car accident as a young adult led her to embrace life as a spiritual adventure. She loved her annual junkets with friends up Mt. Evans and elsewhere in the Colorado mountains. She was dedicated to her sister, Lynn. She and Lynn shared a love for their home state of New Mexico, especially Santa Fe and Chimayo, and they loved to travel together in the US and abroad. Their last big trip together was to Africa.



Jill faced the breast cancer that claimed her mother, sister and finally herself with courage and humor, and thanks to the help of neighbors and friends was able to stay at her home with her cats Evie and Seri until days before her death. Her life is celebrated by the friends and family she leaves behind. Donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, at 866-346-3228 or



